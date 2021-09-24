The Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency has given his two months salary to fix a broken bridge

Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu said he came across that bridge during one of his routine rounds in his constituency

When fixed the bridge will serve students, market women and other commuters well

The Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu has given his two months salary to fix a broken bridge in his constituency.

In a post he shared on his Facebook, Sosu said he came across a broken bridge at Baba Yara within the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality.

Most of the metal plates on the bridge were rusted and replaced with pieces of rotten wood, which makes it prone to disaster, especially for the school children.

Madina MP, Francis Sosu uses his own money to construct bridge for constituents Photo credit: Francis Xavier Sosu

Source: Facebook

The bridge which connects Babayara to Social Welfare serves school children, market women and commuters who use that stretch on daily basis.

According to him, when he and his team last inspected the bridge it was a death trap and he was moved with compassion to fix the broken bridge to save lives.

In his post, he mentioned that he has observed several broken bridges in most developing areas like Aya Courts in Otinibi lack planning.

He, however, charged the Municipal Chief Executive and the Town Planning Committee at the Assembly to step up efforts in building the Madina constituency.

In the photos accompanying the post, Sosu was spotted with contractors who came to access and estimate to reconstruct the footbridge.

The post has drawn massive reactions from Ghanaians who praised him for his good works.

Aeeta Godwin said this will send a message to his constituents that he is there for them.

I think you are doing the right thing. This will send a message to your constituents that you are there for them. But for the fact that you are not in government much will not be seen. So next time, they should make sure you are in government by voting you and your party to power. With that, your development-conscious mindset will bear massive fruits.

Aboetaka Richard prayed for God's blessing for him.

God bless you. May you continue to spot and solve the problems of your constituents. Okudzeto Ablakwa has proven that it's possible to solve the problems of those who repose their trust in you, politicians. You may be the next. Kudos

Nicholas Lagudah said he should keep up the good work

Keep up with the good work to transform your constituency.

Sam Konlan confirmed the development at the Baba Yara community.

Thanks so much, Hon. Lawyer Sosu. I passed there 3-days ago and I was amazed with the new development

Godsway Gbeku prayed for more resources.

I Pray for more resources for you Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu . I Know you will do Great Good. Voting you to Power is an excellent decision on my side!!

Elorm Kudanu said Madina is blessed to have him as an MP.

Madina is blessed to have you as mp, God bless you. Thank you, we also need that gutter to be fix, the only thing the assembly do is bring excavator to expand the gutter the more

Source: Yen