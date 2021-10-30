Students of the University of Ghana's Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah halls have clashed

The residents from both halls reportedly threw bottles and pelted stones at each other

A video from the incident has emerged on social media

A video showing students of the University of Ghana's Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah halls in violent clashes has emerged on social media.

The feud began following the delay in announcing the Students Representative Council (SRC) election results, Joy News reported.

The residents of the two halls had converged in front of the UG SRC office, chanting songs with fewer students forming a barrier between the two.

Confusion on UG Campus as Commonwealth and Sarbah Hall Students Clash Over SRC Election Results Photo credit: @TPagehouse

Source: Twitter

Nature of the violence

The two groups clashed violently and reportedly threw broken bottles and pelted stones at each other. Due to the nature of the violence, the police were called to help quell the violence.

Background

The UG SRC presidential election was a keen contest between Prince Asumadu and Amos Ofosu.

The pair, both third-year students, received support from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The first round of the election failed to produce a clear winner for the presidential race, leading to a run-off between the two candidates on Friday, October 29.

The run-off election was held partly in person and online due to the modular system of learning adopted by the university after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The provisional results show Prince Asumadu and his running mate, Wisdom Ndukwe, maintaining a healthy lead, Joy News reported.

However, the online election where over 7,000 students voted has still not been declared, although the results from the online election will ultimately decide who will win the election.

Rebecca Derry Loses General Secretary Position

Meanwhile, Rebecca Mwinviel Derry, a general secretary aspirant for the Students' Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Ghana, lost in the Wednesday, October 20 election.

She lost to her opponent Stephanie Naadu Antwiin despite being tipped to be the next general secretary ahead of the election.

Before the polls, Derry dominated social media trends, receiving support and endorsements from several associations, including the Tertiary Education Students Confederacy (TESCON) at the University of Ghana Accra City Campus.

Source: Yen.com.gh