Finance Minister presents 2022 budget November 15, no new taxes, jobs to feature

The 2022 budget will read November 15

The time was preponed to make way for parliament work

Ken Ofori Attah is expected to deal with digitalization and job creation

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta is expected to present the 2022 Budget Statement to Parliament on November 15 and not 17 as it was initially advertised.

The sector ministry has explained that the reason is to enable Parliament attend its post-budget workshop with members checking in on Friday, November 18, and staying till they leave on Sunday, November 21.

Ken Ofori Atta has hinted that there will not be any new taxes introduced in the budget and that government will be keen on job creation and digitalization.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has underscored the need for Ghanaians to support the digital technology agenda by the current government.

According to him, digital technology is the country’s chance at becoming a dynamic, competitive and prosperous economy.

Speaking at the Standard Chartered Digital Banking, Innovation and Fintech Festival dubbed, “Enabling the Digital Economy for the 21st Century”, on Wednesday, the Minister said the country must work hard to get rid of all barriers to digital technology.

“Digital technology is our chance at becoming a dynamic, competitive and prosperous economy. As such, we must work together to see all the remaining barriers to accessing technology removed.

Overall, government and the private sector each have a responsibility to ensure that Ghana is equipped to succeed in the digital age,” Mr. Ofori Atta said.

Source: Yen