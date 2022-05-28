Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been reelected.

The NPP held a delegates conference to elect regional executives across the country. That of the Ashanti Region is being held at the Baba Yara Stadium on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Wontumi, the incumbent, was fiercely contested as he sought to get a third term in the position. His closest contender was Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah a.k.a. COKA.

Wontumi has taken the lead

Source: Instagram

So tight was the contest been that chaos erupted over the eligibility of some TESCON members to vote. This led to holding on of the counting of votes

Wontumi wins first two polling stations

After a long wait, the counting of votes started and Wontumi took a commanding lead in the first two zones.

According to the Daily Graphic, the incumbent regional chairman went on to cruise to victory sweeping the remaining zones.

Full results of Wontumi's win

For the first zone, Wontumi polled 115 with Odeneho winning 75 votes. In zone two, Wontumi lost by one vote. He polled 111 against Odeneho's 112. The third had 107 for Wontumi and 54 votes for Odeneho. It was in the fourth zone that Wontumi got a bigger margin by polling 334 against Odeneho's 241.

The total votes thus ended as 667 for Wontumi and 482 votes for Odeneho. It translates into a gap of 185 votes.

Wontumi jubilates

In a video, Wontumi has been spotted jubilating with his supporters after the results were declared.

