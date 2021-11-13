Bringing Konadu back will darken NDC election chances - Ben Ephson

Pollster Ben Ephson has warned against a comeback of Konadu Rawlings to the NDC

The Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper says Konadu has no political weight

Daughter of Konadu Rawlings had appealed for her mother to be welcome back to the party

Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson has advised against any move by the NDC to get the wife of the party’s late founder, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings to return to their fold. The renowned pollster opined that such an attempt will annoy some members of the party.

“Mrs. Rawlings got less than 6,600 votes in 2020. She placed 9th, beating only Akua Donkor and Henry Lartey. So politically, her relevance is virtually zero, and rather it could annoy people not to vote for NDC, that it’s a party that someone has ridiculed you, left, the person did not do well and you have gone abegging her to come. It will rather be negative. If she decides to walk in, politics is about numbers. But if NDC takes the initiative, they could lose out, some people might decide not to even vote for them,” Ben Ephson posited.

Member of Parliament for Klottey Korley Constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings appealed to the hierarchy of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to accept the wife of the late party’s founder, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings back into its wings.

Daughter of the former President Rawlings made this appeal at a press briefing held at the party’s headquarters in commemoration of the passing of its founder, the late Jerry John Rawlings on Friday, November 12.

According to her, the party reconciling with the estranged member would heighten the chances of the NDC in its bid to annex power in the 2024 general election.

“On this particular occasion, let me say the thing that nobody wants to say. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is an integral part of this party. Let us do what we have to do to bring her back. In every family, there is conflict.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

“But in every family, there are elders who will be part of the mediation of the conflict. We are calling on our elders. We don’t know what tomorrow holds. But if we want true victory, a convincing win, so that we can rescue the people of Ghana from where we are today, let us do what we have to do,” the MP said.

In 2012, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings broke away from the NDC to form the National Democratic Party (NDP). This was after she felt aggrieved about the NDC’s failure to live up to its ideals of probity and accountability; citing a number of allegations against the then hierarchy and rank and file of the party.

Source: Yen