A Methodist pastor has been fuming with rage at current happenings in the country

According to the man of God, Rev. Dr Solomon Nortey, the governance style of president Akufo-Addo and his government is nothing to write home about

Speaking in a viral video, Dr Nortey, in a tirade, minced no words in slamming the NPP government for the current economic crisis

Dr Solomon Nortey, an ordained pastor with the Methodist Church Ghana, has slammed president Akufo-Addo for superintending over the country’s worsening economic crisis.

In a viral video, the pastor, who minced no words, said he had been disappointed in the president’s governance style after campaigning and voting for him.

I was convinced by AKufo-Addo's posturing - Dr Nortey

In the video, Dr Nortey chronicled how he was convinced about the prospects of an Akufo-Addo government which led to him putting his family on the line and fighting his household for him.

Dr Nortey fumed over what he described as the ‘nonsense’ going on in the country presently.

“Before God and man, I voted for President Akufo-Addo. I’m not shy. I voted for him, but I have regretted doing that because, if you ask my mother, I fought them at home because she’s a strong NDC. I didn’t want to hear anything about NDC. I fought them at home. I said the new era that is coming is the era of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. He also came and has disappointed me.”

“But look at the nonsense going on,” he added.

A pensioner begging for money to fuel his car broke my heart - Dr Nortey

Explaining why he described the current state of Ghana in such strong terms, Dr Nortey recalled how he witnessed a pensioner kneeling and begging for money to fuel his car.

He said the incident which broke his heart arose after the man’s investments got locked up in the banking sector cleanup exercise.

The sentiments of the man of God have drawn varied reactions from netizens.

