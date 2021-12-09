I will peacefully hand over power in 2025; no extended tenure - Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo has vowed to handover power in 2025

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that he is going to peacefully handover power in 2025.

According to the president, he is not going to exceed the four-year limit mandate by constitutional provisions for his own selfish reasons.

Akufo-Addo also mentioned that he would not make any substantial change to the electoral laws before the 2024 general elections.

“I will respect the two-term limit for the exercise of presidential authority, as stipulated in the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, and I will hand over power to the next elected President on January 7, 2025,” Akufo-Addo said.

He said he would not act in any way to serve as an impediment to the conduct of free, fair, and transparent elections in the country.

He made this known when he addressed participants at the 2021 Kofi Annan Peace and Security Forum in Accra yesterday.

He however, urged his colleague heads of other West African states to continue to work towards entrenching democracy and good governance in their respective countries.

ECOWAS tried to stop Alpha Conde from changing Guinea's constitution

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS) received a lot of backlash because of its reactive nature to issues within the sub-region.

The recent coup plot in Guinea after the same incident in Mali left people wondering what exactly the ECOWAS was doing in the sub-region.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, revealed that ECOWAS tried on several occasions to stop President Alpha Conde from tweaking Guinea’s constitution to seek a third term.

She stated that several claims of the ECOWAS not being proactive when Conde changed the constitution are false.

“…ECOWAS did not sit aloof and watch this happen, we engaged and I was even part of delegations that went there to engage with the president as well but unfortunately, it did not happen,” she said.

According to her, what those from the outside see is different from what happens behind the scenes to ensure that things do not escalate.

