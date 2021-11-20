US Vice-President Harris temporarily assumed presidential duties, becoming the first woman to have such powers in American history

US President Joe Biden on Friday, November 19, temporarily transferred presidential powers to Vice-President Kamala Harris.

President Joe Biden underwent a medical procedure on Friday, November 19. Photo: President Joe Biden.

For 85 minutes, Harris temporarily assumed the position becoming the first woman to have such presidential powers in American history.

During the period, Biden was under anaesthesia undergoing a routine medical procedure known as colonoscopy, US Today reported.

"Today, I will undergo a routine medical procedure requiring sedation. In view of present circumstances, I have determined to transfer temporarily the powers and duties of the office of the president of the US to the vice president during the brief period of procedure and recovery," Biden wrote.

According to John Hopkins Medicine, colonoscopy is a procedure that lets one's health care provider check the inside of your entire colon (large intestine).

The procedure is done using a long, flexible tube called a colonoscope.

The tube has a light and a tiny camera on one end. It is put in your rectum and moved into your colon.

It allows doctors to look inside the large intestine for possible tumours.

George Bush transfers powers

Former US president George W. Bush underwent a similar procedure twice in 2002 and 2007 during which left the then vice president Dick Cheney in charge.

Bush had the procedure done at his Camp David retreat in Maryland.

In 2002, Bush transferred presidential powers to Cheney for more than two hours during the routine colon screening that ended in a clean bill of health.

Bidens falls down

Biden’s health has become a subject of discussion after the president stumbled multiple times then fell to his knees as he climbed the steps of Air Force One on Friday, March 19.

Daily Mail reported that Biden was boarding the aircraft at Joint Base Andrews just before noon for a flight to Atlanta when he stumbled.

A video from Hill.TV showed the 78-year old president gripping onto the railing to steady himself as he lost his footing three times.

It was not immediately clear what tripped Biden, but shortly after recovering, he dusted himself, gave a salute at the top of the stairs before departing to meet with the Asian American community.

