Albert Owusu Sarpong, a 20-year-old student has reportedly lost his life just 2 days after receiving the COVID-19 jab

According to Albert's roommate, Joshua Wonder, the 20-year-old developed complications after receiving the jab

Sources of YEN.com.gh confirm the young man did not die on campus but no official communication has yet been made by the school or his family

A student from the University of Ghana called Albert Owusu Sarpong has been reported to have lost his life two days after taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Joshua Wonder, who identifies himself as a roommate of the Political Science student, made a video in which he asserted the report and further questioned the efficacy of the vaccine.

"Got news that my friend Albert Owusu Sarpong from UG studied political science just died..he took the vaccine 2 days ago, developed complications and just got news he died. Why?! Albert we had dreams of building Ghana and touring the world together! Why is no one talking about," he said.

Photo of Albert Owusu Sarpong Photo credit: @jashuawonder

Source: Twitter

The specific type of vaccine Albert supposedly took and the exact circumstances surrounding his demise are yet to be confirmed.

YEN.com.gh gathers from exclusive sources that Albert who was 20 years old stayed in the popular Evandy Hostel.

It is also indicated that the young man did not die on campus but the management of the school is yet to issue any statement on the rather troubling development.

Albert's family is also yet to come out with any information or updates regarding the report that is already amassing massive reactions on social media.

See a video of Albert's roommate below

Vaccines to soon be made compulsory

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has stated that very soon the government might make the COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory.

In a report previously filed by YEN.com.gh, GHS says that will help the nation achieve its target of herd immunity by next year, 2022.

According to the Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, he said it is something that needs to be done to get the pandemic under control.

