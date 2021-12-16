The Minister of trade and industry has revealed that the Akufo-Addo administration's 1D1F initiative has created 153,782 jobs so far

Alan Kyerematen said they are from both direct and indirect jobs created as a result of the 106 factories under the initiative currently in operation

The minister explained that the move forms part of the government’s support to improve the country’s private sector

The Minister of trade and industry, Alan Kyerematen has revealed that the Akufo-Addo administration's 1D1F initiative has created 153,782 jobs so far.

According to him, the over 153,000 jobs created are both direct and indirect jobs created as a result of the 106 factories under the initiative currently in operation.

A report filed by Citinewsroom.com.gh stated that the trade minister made this known on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, when answering questions on the policy in Parliament.

Alan Kyerematen explained that the move forms part of the government’s support to improve the country’s private sector.

A number of factories over the period have been commissioned under the initiative.

COVID vaccines are safe for use

Shifting to health, president Akufo-Addo has reassured Ghanaians of the safety of the coronavirus vaccines that are being used for the inoculation drive.

According to him, the vaccines are safe and will not kill or harm any individual who takes the jab.

He has called on the good people of Ghana to ignore all the naysayers who are spreading false misconceptions about the vaccine.

Vaccines will not force you to vote for NPP

Akufo-Addo has cleared misconceptions among some Ghanaians living in the Upper Manya Krobo municipality that COVID vaccines will change their party preferences during elections.

According to Akufo-Addo, the vaccines will not make them vote for the NPP to stay in power if they do not want to vote for them.

He encouraged them to turn up in their numbers to go for the vaccines since it will help protect them and their families.

