COVID-19: Vaccination will not cause you to vote for NPP – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cleared misconceptions among some Ghanaians living in the Upper Manya Krobo municipality that COVID vaccines will change their party preferences during elections.

According to Akufo-Addo, the vaccines will not make them vote for the NPP to stay in power if they do not want to vote for them.

He encouraged them to turn up in their numbers to go for the vaccines since it will help protect them and their families.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Photo credit: Nana Akufo-Addo

Source: UGC

“Let me state, as clearly as I can. The vaccines are safe. They will not harm you. They will not harm you. They will protect you and your family. Contrary to the mischief being peddled by some, getting vaccinated will not cause you to vote for the NPP in the 2024 elections, if you do not want to," he said.

The President said this in his 27th update since the pandemic on Wednesday night, December 17, 2021.

Vaccines are safe for use

Meanwhile, president Akufo-Addo has reassured Ghanaians of the safety of the coronavirus vaccines that are being used for the inoculation drive.

According to him, the vaccines are safe and will not kill or harm any individual who takes the jab.

He has called on the good people of Ghana to ignore all the naysayers who are spreading false misconceptions about the vaccine.

NPP wants to use the vaccine to change our minds to vote for them

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that residents in the Upper Manya Krobo District reportedly refused to take the COVID-19 vaccines which have now been made mandatory.

According to the district's health directorates, they keep recording very low turnout for the COVID-19 vaccination due to certain misconceptions growing among the populace.

The District Health Director, Esther Dua Oyinka, said one of the reasons residents gave was the fact that the New Patriotic Party government wants to use the vaccine to change the minds of electorates in 2024.

Source: Yen