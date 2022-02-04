President Nana Akufo-Addo has suspended the MCE for Sekondi-Takoradi Abdul Mumin Issah witgh immediate effect

The suspension is to allow for an inquiry into Issah's conduct after an audio recording of his altercation with a police officer emerged online

The MCE was heard heaping insults and threats on the police officer who had arrested him for a traffic offence

President Nana Akufo-Addo has ordered Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive Abdul Mumin Issah to go on suspension.

The suspension of Issah follows allegations that he had assaulted a police officer.

“One the instructions of the President, the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Sekondi-Takoradi Assembly, Mr. Abdul Mumin Issah has been suspended from office with immediate effect pending an inquiry into his encounter with the Police on February 3, 2022,” he said in a statement.

Issah was widely reported to have assaulted a police officer who tried to call him to order after breaking traffic regulations.

Assault on police officer

In an audio recording which has since been circulating, the embattled MCE was heard insulting the policeman for daring to arrest him. He also threatened to get the officer transferred to Enchi.

The police officer, identified as Superintendent Andrew Sarfo, stood his grounds and ensured that a patrol team came to pick the MCE up.

The spat between the MCE and Superintendent Sarfo was reported to have occurred near the Kwesimintsim Cemetery on the night of Thursday February 3, 2022.

Following his arrest and detention on Thursday night, the MCE was arraigned before court on Friday, February 4, 2022.

Government's statement

According to the statement announcing Issah's suspension, the MCE's comments made during the altercation with the police goes against what the government stands for.

“The comments by the Chief Executive run contrary to the Government’s belief and work to ensure that our Security agencies and indeed Public Agencies are resources, empowered and accorded the respect to deliver on their mandates,” the statement added.

The statement further indicated that the Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah will be acting as the MCE.

See below for the suspension letter as sighted on Joy News:

