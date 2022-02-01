GACL closed down McDan's private jet services terminal; give reasons

Management of Ghana Airports Company has shut down the newly launched McDan's private jet services

According to reports, armed security personnel stormed the terminal on Monday, January 31, 2022, to close it down

The McDan's private jet services was launched on Friday, January 2022 and it was attended by Ga Mantse, Osei Kwame Despite, and other top personalities

Management of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has cracked the whip by shutting down the private jet terminal owned by McDan Aviation Company.

In a report seen by YEN.com.gh on Starrfm.com.gh, the decision was taken after McDan Aviation refused to halt the inauguration of the terminal on Friday, January 28, 2022.

The MD for Ghana Airport Company Yaw Kwakwa issued the said warning to McDan Aviation to halt the inauguration over security and safety breaches.

StarrFm online also reported that armed security personnel on Monday night, January 31, 2022, went to the terminal to shut it down.

Union leaders support the management decision

In a letter seen by YEN.com.gh, union leaders of the Ghana Airport have expressed their unflinching support to the management.

The union leaders are supporting management to ensure adherence to protocols while demanding outstanding financial obligations yet to be met by McDan over the acquisition of the terminal.

Divisional Union Chairman of GACL Abdul Issaka Bamba speaks in an interview

In an interview with Starr News, Abdul Issaka Bamba stressed that Ghana’s Kotoka International Airport risks downgrading over the breaches outlined in the MD’s letter to McDan.

Mr. Bamba warned union members will not be deployed to the terminal if the concerns are not addressed.

