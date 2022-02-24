Alexander Afenyo-Markin has said that the blow back from the Russia-Ukraine in Ghana needs a quick solution

According to the deputy majority leader, the only way Ghana can survive the shock of the European impasse would be to pass the e-levy

May Ghanaians have met with sharp criticism moves from government to pass the e-levy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has said that the Russia-Ukraine crisis would have ramifications on Africa and Ghana as a country.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on 3news.com, the legislator expressed concerns over the possible effect of the crisis on Ghana’s economy.

According to the parliamentarian, the conflict is going to have an impact on import and export and also the performance of the cedi on the world market.

Photos of Afenyo-Markin. Source: Instagram/fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, February 24, Afenyo-Markin said as a businessman, he was quite worried over the European issue.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

He added that the value chain was going to be affected, imports were going to be costly and subsequently, duties will be costly as well.

The Effutu legislator said the Ghana cedi was also going to take a hit following the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

He added that there was going to be pressure on the limited resources that we had as a nation, and that Ghanaian businesses who are supposed to do well to pay taxes were going to suffer.

The legislator then went on to say that it was only the e-levy that was going to cushion the country and called on all and sundry to facilitate this to make it a reality.

“Of course Honourable Minority leader, you have not spoken into the mic but if you are talking about the E-levy, this is the more important reason why we need it. If you are talking about the E-levy, that was the next point I was getting to, that we should engage around it and find a way of generating revenue as a country to save the situation because we are not in normal times", Afenyo-Markin said on the floor of parliament.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Ghana Government Urges Ghanaians to Find Shelter Amid Rising Tensions

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has urged Ghanaians living in Ukraine to find shelter in their homes and government places to ensure their safety.

The Government of Ghana through the Ministry expressed concerns over the security of Ghanaian students and other nationals amid rising tension in the European country.

This comes after Russia launched military attacks on neighbouring Ukraine on Thursday, February 24.

Source: YEN.com.gh