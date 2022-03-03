NDC top executive, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has blamed the current government for the gradual collapse of his business, four block factories

According to him, the government of Nana Akufo-Addo is doing this by deliberating refusing to pay for the services rendered to contractors his factories

Asiedu Nketia, however, disclosed that he is currently not considering going to court to compel the government to pay for work done

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has blamed the Nana Akufo-Addo government for the gradual collapse of his block factories.

According to a GhanaWeb report sighted by YEN.com.gh, NDC General Security, known popularly as General Mosquito, said the attack on his factories is part of a politically motivated attack on his finances by the government.

“There is a deliberate effort by a ruling government to destroy your business with the thinking that when you are weak financially, you will come begging them," the report quoted Asiedu Nketia.

He added: “My businesses have been destroyed. Everybody knows me to be into blockmaking, and all four block factories I was operating, none of them is functioning properly now. One is limping, as for the three I have stopped production completely.”

He said the government is deliberately killing the operation of his four block manufacturing factories by failing to honour financial obligations to contractors he works with.

“As far as I am concerned, I wouldn’t say life [in opposition] is hell that much because as a General Secretary, my life doesn’t change whether we are in government or we are in opposition...

He also alleged that the District Assembly in Dodowa, where he supplied pavement blocs to a contractor, has not paid him.

General Mosquito also claimed that his factory supplied blocks for a project that has been completed and commissioned “but the Assembly has refused to pay the contractor so I remain unpaid.”

“All the money that I should be using to buy material is locked up. It is deliberate,” he is quoted in the report.

He said he is not considering a legal redress because he does not have the desire to pursue that path now.

