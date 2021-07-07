The youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led the March for Justice protest on Tuesday, July 6

Prominent members of Ghana's largest opposition party joined the demonstration to protest ''injustice'' under the Akufo-Addo led government

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, was spotted storming the protest on an okada

A video of how the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, stormed the March for Justice demonstration on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, has emerged online.

The former Accra mayor was spotted arriving at the protest on a motorbike, popularly referred to as okada.

He joined hundreds of supporters of the NDC that hit the street of Accra on Tuesday morning to protest ''injustice'' in Ghana under the watch of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The protest led by the youth wing of Ghana's largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), also received the support of the Inter-Party Resistance Against the New Voters Register (IPRAN), a group comprising six other political parties who expressed their support for the cause.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, the NDC Youth wing-led protest started from the Accra Mall area at Tetteh Quarshie interchange.

Some protesters arrived at the starting point as early as 5:00 am and moved through the Liberation Road to Opeibea House through Aviation road through to the Lands Commission.

They proceeded to the Flagstaff House through the Switchback road, used the Ako Adjei interchange through to the Parliament House.

The National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo, presented a petition, which a Deputy Chief of Staff, Emmanuel Adumua-Bossman, received on behalf of the president.

Reflecting on insecurity in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that in the wake of recent unresolved crimes, some Ghanaians have claimed a surge in criminal activities in some parts of the nation.

New figures available support the claim that reported murder cases in Ghana increased in the first quarters of 2020 and 2021, according to a citinewsroom.com report.

However, a comparative analysis of some crime statistics within the same period shows improvement in reported cases such as kidnapping, robbery, and rape.

