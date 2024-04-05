The Movement for Change has defended Alan Kyerematen’s call for Ghanaians to choose a Christian and Christlike president

Courage Nobi, the movement’s Deputy Director of Communication, argued in favour of his leader's comments in a YEN.com.gh interview

A number of NPP executives and legislators criticised Alan Kyerematen for his comments about religion

Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change has defended its leader’s call for Ghanaians to choose a Christian and Christlike president at the polls.

Courage Nobi, the movement’s Deputy Director of Communication, said Kyerematen’s call was ultimately for someone who embodied the values of Jesus Christ.

Nomi described Christlikeness as embodying humility, integrity, selflessness, vision and compassion for people in a YEN.com.gh interview.

“These are the qualities that he is asking the church to consider in voting for a leader for the 2024 election.”

On Kyerematen’s specifically calling for a Christian President, Nobi argued that Christlike attributes were exclusive to Christians.

“Christ was capable of all of these attributes because of the Holy Spirit that was in him. The holy spirit is a preserve of Christians.”

One of the leading candidates in the election is Mahamudu Bawumia, a Muslim and a former rival of Kyeremanten within the NPP ranks.

Kyerematen left the NPP to contest the 2024 election as an independent presidential candidate after misgivings with the internal flagbearer selection process.

Why the Movement for Change stands behind controversial call

Nobi further dismissed the criticism, saying Kyerematen's call was anti-democratic.

Nobi said a call for a Christlike leader was in the interest of Ghanaians because of the expected attributes.

"If anybody who says he is a politician and is in politics for the good of the people has a problem with a call for Christlike leader, we must examine that person's intentions.”

What Alan Kyerematen said about electing a Christian President

Kyerematen said Ghana needed a Christian president because of its Christian majority.

Alan Kyerematen made the call while speaking at the Church of Pentecost's Easter Sunday Convention at the Dr Thomas Wyatt Assembly.

"It is our responsibility to ensure that we elect a Christian leader who is also a Christlike leader."

Kyerematen stressed that he could be a transformative leader and said he could provide a paradise for Ghanaians, much like the promise from Jesus Christ.

The Movement for Change recently partnered with the National Interest Movement ahead of the polls.

The National Interest Movement is convened and led by Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster, a former presidential candidate.

Mahama promises Muslims extra holiday

YEN.com.gh reported that former President John Mahama promised Muslims an additional Eid holiday if he became president.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said he wants Muslims to enjoy the Eid holidays at the end of Ramadan.

His promise is in response to concerns that the Muslim community members cannot enjoy the public holiday at the end of Ramadan.

