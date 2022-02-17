Transports fares are set to be increased by the private commercial operators on Friday, February 18, 2022

According to the group, the fares would go up by 30 percent due to the recent hikes in fuel prices on the Ghanaian market

Members of the private commercial operators have been urged to go ahead with the planned increment despite friction from Transport Ministry

The Private Commercial Transport Operators has indicated that effective Friday, February 18, transport fares would be increased by 30 percent due to fuel hikes.

This decision, according to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on myjoyonline.com, has been taken to save transport businesses from collapsing with the frequent upward adjustments in fuel prices.

“A gallon of fuel which used to sell at the pump for GHC27, has now jumped to almost GHC36 per gallon,” it bemoaned in its statement dated February 17.

On Monday, February 7, the Coalition of Private Transport Operators presented a proposal for a 30% increment in transport fares to the Transport Ministry for consideration and approval. But the government suggested a 10 percent increment.

The Coalition rejected government’s offer insisting a 10% increment will shut down their operation. Meetings with both parties have ended conclusively. The government is expected to meet the Coalition tomorrow, Friday.

Chairman of Ghana Committed Drivers Association, Charles Danso, has noted that fuel prices have been increased by about 30 pesewas per litre ahead of the meeting with government.

The group says, “now a litre of fuel at some of the major filling stations are being sold for ¢7.990.”

In view of this, the Private Commercial Transport Operators has directed its members to “implement the increase from tomorrow, February 18, 2022, without further delay.”

Meanwhile, the group has entreated its valued customers to “bear with us as we need to save our business, sustain it and keep providing you with our critical services.”

