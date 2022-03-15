State prosecutors failed to show up at the circuit court today to continue their case against Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

This angered the judge, who accused them of a deliberate lack of seriousness in prosecuting the treason felony case against the social activist.

The judge adjourned the case but warned the prosecutors that this will be the last time she will tolerate such conduct.

The circuit court judge hearing the matter between the state and convener of #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has slammed state prosecutors for failing to show up in court today, Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

The judge, Eleanor Barnes Botwe, became infuriated and warned the prosecutors that she will not tolerate such conduct.

According to a Joy News report, when the case was called on Tuesday morning, state prosecutors did not show up to the surprise of the court and members of the public who had gathered to hear the high-profile case.

The report said a member of Mr Barker-Vormawor’s legal team Dr Justice Srem Sai urged the court to discharge the accused since the prosecution did not seem interested in the case.

Mrs Botwe adjourn the case and remand the accused person, stating this is the first time such conduct had happened so she will let it slide.

A police prosecutor present at the court for a separate case, one Chief Inspector George Doe, then urged the court to wait for at least an hour.

However, Mrs Botwe said the late arrival would not make any difference since the necessary documents required for the committal proceedings have not been filed.

“I want to see seriousness in this case. I will not countenance this attitude. If at the next date this happens again, the court will advise itself,” she warned.

The Circuit Court on March 1, 2022, adjourned proceedings to Tuesday, March 15, 2022, as it urged prosecutors to speed up the process of filing documents against the youth activist.

Mr Barker-Vormawor is facing the charge of Treason Felony with committal proceedings expected to take place at the District Court.

The case has been adjourned to March 29, 2022.

High Court To Rule On Barker-Vormawor’s Bail Request On March 16

The Tema High Court has set Wednesday, March 16, 2022, to finally rule on a bail application filed by FixTheCountry’s Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

The court today, Monday, March 14, 2022, said it needed time to assess the merits of the arguments for and against the bail request for the embattled lead convener of the social change group.

According to an update on the Facebook page of the FixTheCountry Movement, the group is hopeful of a favourable outcome.

