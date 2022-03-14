The court has set Wednesday to rule the request for bail filed by lawyer for detained Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

The court said today that it needed to peruse the arguments for and against the request for bail for the embattled social change campaigner.

State prosecutors stressed their earlier position that bail should not be granted to Mr Barker-Vormawor because he was a flight risk.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Tema High Court has set Wednesday, March 16, 2022, to finally rule on a bail application filed by FixTheCountry’s Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

The court today, Monday, March 14, 2022, said it needed time to assess the merits of the arguments for and against the bail request for the embattled lead convener of the social change group.

According to an update on the Facebook page of the FixTheCountry Movement, the group is hopeful of a favourable outcome.

High court to rule on Barker-Vormawor’s bail request on March 16, 2022. Source: Facebook/@fixthecountrygh, @GodfredYDame

Source: Facebook

Attorney General, Godfred Dame, has opposed the bail application on grounds that the embattled social change campaigner and Cambridge PhD law student is not cooperating with investigators to unravel the charge of treason felony slapped on him.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The AG also said Oliver Barker-Vormawor does not have a reliable home address in Ghana, making him a flight risk.

However, reports explain that in court today, Mr Barker-Vormawor’s lead counsel, Akoto Ampaw, said the claims by the AG are unfounded.

He has led them to three locations. They have conducted searches there,” on report the lawyer told the court on Wednesday.

A Senior State Attorney, Hilda Craig, reiterated the Attorney General’s claims that Mr Barker-Vormawor did not have a fixed place of abode in Ghana.

The court then set Wednesday to decide the matter.

Barker-Vormawor has been charged with treason felony for saying that he will organise a coup if the controversial E-Levy is passed.

Fixthecountry’s Barker-Vormawor: Attorney General Tells Court To Refuse Bail Application

Attorney General, Godfred Dame, last week told a high court in Tema to deny a bail application filed by detained FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

Godfred Dame is basing his spirited fight against the bail application on claims that the FixTheCountry convener is not cooperating effectively with law enforcement agencies.

The lead convener for the FixTheCountry Movement has been charged with treason felony for a willful attempt to oust the government.

Source: YEN.com.gh