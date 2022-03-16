Tsatsu Tsikata on Wednesday blocked an injunction hearing against Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson by the Supreme Court.

The hearing will determine whether the embattled MP can continue holding himself as an MP while his appeal case is pending.

Mr Tsatsu Tsikata wants, among other things, for the court to review a ruling on March 8 that recognised a substituted service it ordered as valid.

Tsatsu Tsikata, lead counsel for embattled MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, blocked a hearing to determine if the lawmaker must continue holding himself as such.

The court was expected today to begin determining if the MP, after a substituted service of the ruling of a High Court in Cape Coast, can still hold himself as an MP while an appeal hearing of the ruling is ongoing.

The Cape Coast High Court in July 2021 annulled the Assin North parliamentary elections when it ruled that Mr Quayson owed allegiance to another country other than Ghana when filing his nomination forms to contest the polls.

The laws of Ghana makes it criminal for a person holding dual citizenship to run for public office,

Since the ruling, the MP has been fighting to set it aside at the Court of Appeal.

The MP is still holding himself as MP because he had been claiming that the ruling of the Cape Coast High Court has not been served on him.

A private citizen then went to Supreme Court to get the MP to abide by the ruling of the Cape Coast High Court.

Since the MP had been alleging that he has not been served with the court process, the Supreme Court ordered for a substituted service – the publication of the ruling in the dailies and posting on his gate.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court ruled on March 8 that the MP has been duly served.

This set the stage for the Supreme Court to determine if Mr Quayson can still hold himself as an MP while his appeal at the Court of Appeal is pending.

But according to a report by Joy News, on Wednesday, Mr Tsikata told the Supreme Court that he has filed two applications to block the start of the injunction hearing.

One to urge the Court to halt proceedings while another asks for a review its March 8 ruling.

The Court then adjourned proceedings to March 29, to deal with Mr Tsikata’s applications.

