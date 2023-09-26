The leadership of the NPP has thanked Alan Kyerematen for his service to the party over the years

NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, however, said that Alan's claim that one candidate is being favoured in the presidential primary is false

The governing party held a press conference on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, to address Alan Kyerematen's sudden resignation from the party

The NPP has responded to Alan Kyerematen's decision to leave the party and has thanked him for his service over the years.

During a short press conference held in Accra on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong said it was unfortunate that Kyerematen would leave the party.

"His sudden resignation shows that it was premeditated. When the National Chairman visited him on behalf of the party after the August 26 Special Electoral College in an attempt to bring all the 10 aspirants together, he did not portray any sign of resigning from the party," he said.

He, however, said Alan Kyerematen's claim that the NPP's presidential primary is being conducted to favour a particular candidate is false.

Alan Kyerematen resigns from NPP

The former trades minister and founding member of the NPP unexpectedly announced his resignation from the New Patriotic Party during a press conference on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Kyerematen said will run for president as an independent candidate in the 2024 general election.

But the Head of Polls at Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah, told YEN.com.gh this would be a blow to Vice President Bawumia.

NPP MPs abandon Alan after decision to leave party

In an interesting twist, New Patriotic Party MPs are coming out to cut political ties with Alan Kyerematen following his resignation from the party.

Mpreaeso MP, Davis Ansah Opoku, said over 20 NPP MPs who supported Kyerematen were sticking with the NPP.

The Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei-Asare, distanced herself from Kyerematen’s decision to leave the NPP.

