The Supreme Court has ruled on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, that a substituted service it ordered has been duly executed

The service was to officially inform the MP that he must stop holding himself as a Member of Parliament

High Court in 2021 ruled that MP must stop holding himself as an MP because he held dual citizenship when he contested the 2020 Parliamentary election

The apex court of Ghana, the Supreme Court, has ruled that a substituted service it ordered on opposition NDC MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, had been effectively executed.

According to the Supreme Court, the embattled MP has been appropriately served with a court process seeking to stop him from holding himself as a legislator.

State-owned newspaper Daily Graphic reported that a seven-member panel of judges presided over by Justice Jones Dotse, ruled on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, that the matter has been duly brought to the notice of the MP.

James Gyekye Quayson has been duly notified to stop holding himself as MP, Supreme Court rules.

Source: Facebook

In July 2021, a High Court in Cape Coast ruled that Mr Quayson could not hold himself as an MP because he held dual citizenship when he contested the 2020 Parliamentary election.

Article 94 (2) of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution disqualifies an MP who holds allegiance to a country other than Ghana.

The court also dismissed a review application filed by Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, counsel for the MP.

The court said at the time that the application did not meet the threshold of a review application.

Lawyers for Joe Gyakye Quayson, however, filed for a Stay of Execution pending the hearing of his appeal at the Cape Coast High court.

The matter reached the Supreme Court after a difficult process to serve court processes on the MP.

The apex court ruled at the time that the processes of the court should be served on Mr James Gyekye Quayson.

It further directed that the court process be posted on the gate and walls of the MP’s residence and same should be published once in a national daily newspaper.

At the Supreme Court on Tuesday, the judges adjourned the case to March 16, 2022, and directed the MP to file his statement of case on or before the hearing date, according to the Daily Graphic report.

