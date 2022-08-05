Hon. Kenneth Ofori-Atta, Ghana's Finance Minister, appeared on The Hard Truth, a mainstream one-on-one interview programme on JoyNews.

In a snippet of the conversation that is beginning to gain traction on social media, the host, Nana Akosua Konadu repeatedly sought the views of the Finance Minister who is known to be publicly Christian.

Nana Akosua kept repeating the question, "Will Jesus be happy with you on how you have managed the economy?" as the minister avoided responding directly to the question.

Ken Ofori-Atta and Nana Akosua Konadu on The Hard Truth Photo credit: @joynewsontv

In the end, the honourable minister indicated that only Jesus Christ himself will be in the position to answer that question, as he is only human and has flaws that cannot make him declare himself perfect.

Reactions from Ghanaians online

Below were some interesting comments YEN.com.gh gathered from the comment section of the video posted on the verified Twitter handle of JoyNews.

@saviourAking replying to @JoyNewsOnTV said:

Where will Jesus poks the question . You guys better stop joking with religion and face reality. Tell the man you ain’t happy and we ain’t happy

@LowRisk15 replying to @JoyNewsOnTV indicated:

Collapsed other businesses and always quoting the Bible. We know he was pushed into but he will continue to suffer alone in his life. Many lost and became orphans. We are waiting patiently!!

@OheneDom replying to @JoyNewsOnTV mentioned:

You can do your best but your best may not be good enough and you can do worse and know you could have done better. Will Jesus be happy with you?. Yes or No . Stop dragging.

Ghana Representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has confirmed that the institution has received a request from the Ghanaian government for economic support.

Ofori-Atta's recent comment on free SHS

In other news, the finance minister disclosed that a review of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy remains highly possible, but fell short of stating when that will happen.

Ken Ofori-Atta told Joy News on Thursday, July 29, 2022, that government is constantly scrutinising the policy to see how parents can voluntarily lessen the financial burden on state coffers.

“Review is constantly a possibility on the table. And it’s just to make sure that the appropriate education is given and that wastage is eliminated, and it goes to give us value for money,” the minister said.

Source: YEN.com.gh