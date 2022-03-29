Minority MPs say they will challenge the passage of the controversial E-Levy bill at the Supreme Court

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said the passage of the bill is illegal because Parliament did not have the right numbers to vote on the bill

Mr Iddrisu told journalists after the bill was passed that when walked out, Parliament had only 136 MPs, which is not enough for a vote on the bill

The Minority group in Parliament is angry that the controversial E-Levy was illegally passed after its members walked out today and has vowed to challenge the bill's passage at the Supreme Court.

The Minority MPs say following a recent ruling by the Supreme Court, 136 MPs cannot pass the controversial bill.

Haruna Iddrisu is Minority Leader. Source: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

After a long absence, the bill was secretly returned to Parliament today, March 29, 2022.

After attempts to block voting on the bill, the Minority MPs, led by their leader, Haruna Iddrisu, walked out of Parliament.

The walkout set the stage for only 136 MPs on the Majority side to pass the bill.

But speaking to journalists after the one-sided House passed the bill, Haruna Iddrisu said that for the bill to be duly passed, at least 138 MPs needed to have voted on the bill.

"I'm using 137 because conspicuously, everybody in the world and Ghana knows the Honourable Adwoa Safo was not present and, therefore, you had 137.

"We know that there was an ambulance within the precincts of Parliament but the person who is purported to have been in the ambulance was not present in the chamber for the purpose of exercising a vote. Therefore, every decision that they took with 136 flies against the ruling of the Supreme Court," Mr Iddrisu insisted.

"During the second reading [of the bill today], you did not have half of the MPs present. During the consideration stage, you did not have half of MPs present per the Supreme Court ruling. And, during the third reading, you did not have more than half of the MPs present and voting," he stressed.

He is confident that the excitement over the bill's passage will be short-lived.

An ambulance arrived in Parliament on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, as MPs prepare to vote on the E-Levy Bill, fueling suspicions that a bedridden MP has been brought to vote.

Despite the government's firm resolve, the bill has not been passed for months because MPs on the Majority side have not had the numbers to push the bill through.

A split Parliament of 137 MPs each on the Minority and Majority side with one independent MP opting to do business with the Majority side always leaves the Majority at a disadvantage.

