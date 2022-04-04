Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has built a junior high school block for a school in his constituency

The Minister of Information self-funded the 3-classroom block project which is fully fitted with furniture and connected to the national grid

A video of the old school building and the new one has popped up on social media with many people praising the Member of Parliament

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has self-financed the construction of a modern school block for the Akyem Ayirebi Presbyterian Junior High School in the Akyemansa District in the Eastern region.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the honourable legislator was seen commissioning the school amid excitement from the townsfolk and students.

The new building comprises three classrooms, an office and a store all connected to electricity and equipped with single desks for students, teachers’ desks and chairs, as well as ceiling fans.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoase-Ayirebi Constituency said he decided to put up the building to replace the old structure owing to its deplorable state.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah advised the staff and pupils of the school to maximise their output to justify the heavy investment in the facility.

The minister stated that plans were far advanced for him to establish a modern Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre in the Akyemansa District to ensure that all pupils and students in the area were computer literate.

The West Akyem Presbytery Chairperson of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev. Raymond Baah Abekah, thanked Mr Oppong Nkrumah for the new edifice and urged the staff and pupils to take proper care of it to last long.

