Some old photos of Black Stars player Thomas Partey have been spotted on social media

He was seen seated on a plane as he jetted off to Europe to start what would be an illustrious career

Partey made history after his first-half strike in the second leg against Nigeria was all Ghana needed to secure a place at the 2022 World Cup set to take place in Qatar

Ghanaian international Thomas Teye Partey has been spotted in some throwback photos of the time he jetted off abroad for the first time to pursue his football career.

In a number of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, a younger version of Thomas Partey was seen boarding an aeroplane en route to Europe to play football.

The Ghanaian international sported a dyed afro-hairstyle as he sat by the window seat with some headphones hanging around his neck.

The photos transitioned to show Thomas Partey at a training session and also showed him in a dressing room showing off his football boots.

More photos showed an all-grown Partey who now plies his trade with English Premier League giants, Arsenal.

He was seen dressed in a beautiful suit as he posed for some photos to the admiration of his teeming fans and followers.

The Arsenal man was seen in another photo relaxing at what looked like a beach as he was photographed by someone.

Video Of Thomas Partey's Goal Against Nigeria That Took Ghana To The World Cup Goes Viral

The video of Thomas Partey's goal against Nigeria during the World Cup qualifiers has popped up on social media.

Thomas Partey latched unto the ball at the edge of the opponent's goal post and let loose to give Ghana an early lead.

Ghana has qualified for the World Cup after drawing 1-1 with Nigeria on the return leg in Abuja

Black Stars Fan Who Went Viral For Crying At Stadium To Be Sponsored To Qatar

Meanwhile, a Ghana Black Stars football fan who went viral during Ghana’s two-legged Qatar 2022 World Cup playoffs with Nigeria is set to be sponsored with a trip to the football Mundial.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on pulse.com.gh, a former Ghanaian U20 player, Karim Sadat made this known on his official Twitter page.

The said fan, whose name is yet to be known, was captured eating and crying during the first leg between the Black Stars and the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

