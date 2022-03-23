Some videos from the ongoing traditional wedding of Kojo Jones have surfaced on social media

Among the tall list of guests gracing the ceremony taking place in Kumasi are some op Ghanaian politicians including Elvis Afriyie Ankrah and Sylvester Mensah

Kojo Jones is said to be getting married to Rachael Osei in a flamboyant ceremony which has been hashtagged #JonesBond22

The traditional marriage between Ghanaian business mogul Kojo Jones and Rachael Osei is currently ongoing in Kumasi, the heart of the Ashanti region of Ghana.

In what appears to be a Kente affair, the traditional marriage has started in earnest and has seen many people arriving at the venue.

Among the star-studded guest list for the traditional marriage are some top Ghanaian politicians.

Traditional marriage of Kojo Jones. Source: Instagram/ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

Videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of blogger Ghhyper1 showed former sports minister under the Mahama administration, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah and former National Health Insurance Authority boss, Sylvester Mensah in attendance.

Apart from the politicians, some traditional leaders were also seen making their way to the venue of the marriage ceremony.

Mother of Anita Sefa Boakye, the bride in one of Ghana's biggest weddings hashtagged DwomoFataAkoto has also been spotted at the plush ceremony.

The radiant wife-to-be of well-known Ghanaian business mogul, Kojo Jones, Rachael has surfaced on social media ahead of her traditional ceremony.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kojo Jones is set to tie the knot this week to his longtime girlfriend in a plush traditional ceremony set to take place in Kumasi today.

Reports and videos sighted on social media by YEN.com.gh on a number of blogs had it that the Ghanaian rich man is set to host about 600 guests for the ceremony.

Source: YEN.com.gh