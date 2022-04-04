Mariama Alidu, a KNUST alumnus has been honoured by the National Society of Black Engineers as their international member of the year

Prior to her award, Mariama pursued Petrochemical Engineering and completed with a first-class

The young lady is currently under going her national service at the National Petroleum Authority, the Quality Assurance Department and is the Digital Manager at Afroscience Network

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A recent publication by sophiaapenkro.com has highlighted the story and latest feat of a young Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology graduate called Mariama Alidu.

The report sighted by YEN.com.gh shared that Mariama was recently honoured by the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) as the Golden Torch International Member of the year.

Mariama posing for the camera Photo credit: Mariama Alidu/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to Mariama Alidu herself, the award is one of the most prestigious awards in the US.

"Excited to have won one of the most prestigious awards in the United States, Golden Torch Award - International Member of the Year awarded by the National Society of Black Engineers."

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The award was for impacting her society positively as a black engineer.

The driven young lady also won a $1,500 legacy scholarship from NSBE, sophiaapenkro.com reported.

Mariama Alidu completed KNUST with a first-class in Petrochemical Engineering. She currently works as a Digital Manager at Afroscience Network and is at the same time going through the mandatory national service at the National Petroleum Authority, the Quality Assurance Department.

Ghanaian Female Engineer Belinda Akaba Amazes many Showing how she Repairs Electric Vehicles

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier Belinda Akaba, a young and smart graduate of Accra Technical University established herself in the male-dominated industry as an experienced Automotive Engineer.

In a post on her LinkedIn handle, Belinda who describes herself as an experienced Automotive Engineer with a demonstrated history of working in the automotive industry asked people to contact her anytime they want an auto electrician.

Accompanied with the post were pictures of Belinda seriously working on an electric vehicle that needed total rewiring.

"It was interesting to find out that we had to rewire the whole system and get a new motor to fix. I end it here...... lol . It took us 3 working days to finish up the rewiring and handed over the car to the client," she indicated.

Source: YEN.com.gh