Ghana's High Commissioner to Canada, Ayikoi Otoo, has criticised a recent comment by National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah

Mr Kan-Dapaah had said that a rife perception that the judiciary was biased posed a threat to national security

But Mr Ayikoi Otoo said the comments by the Minister suggest the judiciary should decide on matters based on the political environment

Ghana's current High Commissioner to Canada, Ayikoi Otoo, has strongly condemned National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah, for saying perceived judicial bias poses a threat to national security.

According to the lawyer, the National Security Minister suggests that the judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court, should decide on cases based on the political environment.

"I am sorry to say that I don't think that [Kan-Dapaah] sought legal advice [before making the statement].

"The judges have taken an oath to do justice to all manner of persons without fear or favour, ill-will or affection," he told Joy News on Monday, April 12, 2022.

The National Security Minister warned last week that the perception that the judiciary is biased threatens national security.

Speaking at a forum for judges of the superior courts, the Minister said aggrieved Ghanaians would be compelled to become violent if the perception of a biased bench persists.

The comment by the National Security Minister comes on the back of claims by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, that the judiciary is biased against the party.

While Mr Kan-Dapaah has been praised for boldly pointing out a national security threat, Mr Ayikoi Otoo said the comments by the Minister are unfortunate.

"Are you saying that when somebody brings a case which is bad, the Supreme Court should favour that person merely because every time ruling for you will make people feel that there is something wrong?

"You expect the Supreme Court playing politics to be saying 'I have ruled five cases in favour of the NPP, so I will rule in favour of the NDC too.' It doesn't work that way. Either you have a case, or you don't have a case," Mr Ayikoi Otoo criticised his colleague government appointee.

He said perceptions of a biased judiciary are not new, suggesting that the Minister's claim that they pose a threat to national security is far-fetched.

