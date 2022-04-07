The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is promising to scrap the E-Levy if the party wins the 2024 general elections

National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, has said the NDC remains firmly against the controversial tax

He has revealed that the opposition party would most likely include the promise to scrap the tax regime in its 2024 manifesto

An executive of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has promised that the party will scrap the contentious E-Levy if the party wins in 2024.

Mr Gyamfi, the National Communication Officer of the party, said the party remains firmly against the tax regime because it is double-taxation.

On a current affairs programme on Joy News, he said that the 1.5% levy on mobile and electronic transactions would only worsen the hardship in the troubled Ghanaian economy.

The party's flagbearer and former president, John Mahama, has been among the outspoken critics of the E-Levy.

"We need to bring honesty to the politics we do in this country. If the E-levy is bad now, it cannot be good in 2025. And I believe that the NDC will stand by that position the General Secretary has announced," Mr Gyamfi said to explain that the promise to scrap the tax is not a political gimmick.

Sammy Gyamfi is confident that the promise to scrap the E-Levy may be captured in the NDC's 2024 manifesto.

E-Levy: Parliament Passes Controversial Bill After Minority Stages Walkout

Ghana’s Parliament passed the controversial E-levy tax bill, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, after the Minority group staged a walkout.

After a long absence, the bill was sprung on the House under a certificate of urgency to allow for broader stakeholder consultations.

After the Minority MPs walked out of the House after the bill was scheduled for voting during proceedings, the one-sided House of Majority MPs passed the bill.

E-Levy: Akufo-Addo Quickly Signs Controversial Tax Bill Into Law

President Nana Akufo-Addo has signed the controversial E-Levy bill into law just two days after a one-sided Parliament of Majority MPs passed it.

With the bill now a law, the Finance Ministry and the Ghana Revenue Authority can begin implementing the collection of the 1.5% tax to be charged in some mobile money and electronic transactions.

Meanwhile, Minority MPs, who walked out of the chamber shortly before the bill was passed, have filed a suit at the Supreme Court to challenge the passage of the tax.

Source: YEN.com.gh