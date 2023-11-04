At the NPP Presidential primary, a female delegate named Charlotte revealed she voted for Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto because she noticed he had little support

Charlotte's unconventional decision stemmed from her desire to ensure he received at least one vote amid strong backing for Dr Bawumia and Ken Agyapong

Her unique approach highlights the varied dynamics and strategies at play within the party's election process

In a surprising turn of events at the NPP Presidential primary, a female delegate named Charlotte revealed an unconventional reason for voting for Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

According to Charlotte, she noticed a lack of support for Dr Akoto among the delegates and decided to cast her vote for him to ensure he at least received one vote.

When questioned about her decision, she explained that everyone she spoke to was leaning towards Dr. Bawumia or Ken Agyapong, leaving Dr. Akoto seemingly unnoticed.

When pressed about her alternative choice, Charlotte mentioned she would have voted for Dr Bawumia, indicating her inclination towards the Vice President.

Charlotte's unique approach to voting has raised eyebrows within the party, showcasing the varied perspectives and strategies delegates employ in the highly anticipated election.

As the primary unfolds, delegates' decisions and motivations continue to intrigue the race, emphasizing the diverse opinions within the party ranks.

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video. Read some below:

@bingydeiwa said:

This kind of person don’t need to vote at all

@DadzieTachie wrote:

This woman is a politician. She will just confuse you with her message

@SowateyBen007 said:

this delegate is funny

@ghpolitical wrote:

Smart lady! The whole answer was in the first statement. Everything else was a lie. She had already voted but decided to change that answer and acted like she didn’t know what she was about.

@boakye_rich said:

Hw3 )no nso!! Awurade Oman b3n koraa nie !! Voting for someone out of pity !!!

@Quadwo_Yeboah wrote:

She has collected from both Kennedy Agyapong and Bawumia so he's diverting her vote

@kwesikwaa

one sympathy vote for food n jobs

Bawumia wins vote in NPP-USA voting

Bawumia entered the day with a lead in the NPP presidential primaries after winning the NPP-USA polls.

YEN.com.gh reported that he polled over 77% of the total ballots cast, beating his closest contender, Agyapong, who polled 22% of the total votes.

The election results were disclosed in a press statement released by NPP-USA following the primaries on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Polls have generally projected victory for Bawumia in the flagbearer race.

