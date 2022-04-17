President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed concern over the amount of money spent on addressing chieftaincy disputes

He said half of the National Security budget is spent on resolving chieftaincy disputes in parts of the country

The president said these while launching the Kwahu State book at Mpreaso in the Eastern Region on Saturday, April 16

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is concerned that half of the National Security budget goes into resolving chieftaincy disputes in parts of the country.

The president expressed worry while launching the Kwahu State book at Mpreaso in the Eastern Region on Saturday, April 16.

He noted that he had expected that the documentation of the Traditional Council State books would help resolve chieftaincy conflicts in the nation.

Kwahu State book

The 3000-page book comprises the history, culture, and customs of the Kwahu State.

''Upon assumption of office, I realised that we spend the financial resources on resolving chieftaincy conflicts in all parts of the country,'' he said, according to 3news.

Source: YEN.com.gh