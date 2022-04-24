Robert Amissah, the Central Region Communications Officer for the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP), has passed.

He died on Saturday after he suffered an asthmatic attack while driving alone from Kasoa to Cape Coast Friday, April 22

He was at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital in the Central Region receiving treatment, but he died on the dawn of Saturday

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Central Region Communications Officer for the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, Robert Amissah, popularly known as Staga, has died.

Information gathered by YEN.com.gh revealed that Amissah died on Saturday after an asthmatic attack on Friday, April 22.

Sources close to him disclosed that he was driving alone from Kasoa to Cape Coast on Friday, and upon reaching the Biriwa Junction in the Mfantseman Municipality, he suffered the attack.

Photos of Robert Amissah and the NPP flag. Source: myinfo.com.gh/www.mynewsgh.com

Source: UGC

How police found him

Per a Joy News report, Police officers who rushed to Biriwa found Amissah weak in his car and transported him to the hospital.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Even though he was receiving treatment at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, he died on the dawn of Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Central Region fraternity of the NPP is yet to make his death public.

E/R: 7 Confirmed Dead, 13 Rescued After Boat Transporting Passengers Capsised on Volta Lake

YEN.com.gh previously reported that at least seven out of twenty people have died after a boat transporting passengers on the Volta Lake in Ghana capsised on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

The incident reportedly happened in the Kwahu Afram Plains North District in the Eastern Region.

Starr FM reports that the passengers were from Dzemani to Havekope when the boat overturned midway because of a storm.

Vicky Zugah Buries Mom: Kalsoume Sinare, Selly Galley, Martha Ankomah, Others Mourn With Her

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that actress and television presenter, Vicky Zugah, laid to rest her mother, Madam Beatrice Adzo Patu, on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

The Ghanaian movie personality lost her mother in January after she succumbed to a long battle with ill health.

''For five years, you fought. For five years, I waited for a miracle. For five years, you held on.

''Today, you gave up on me and my siblings,'' Vicky Zugah announced on Instagram, according to Joy News.

Source: YEN.com.gh