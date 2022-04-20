A keke driver, Dayyabu Anwalu, has won a case against some police officers as the court awarded him GH₵50k

In a photo shared by Lawyer Abba Hakima, the keke driver held up his cheque for the sum as he maintained a smile

Many who reacted to the video appreciated the lawyer for working hard to ensure justice was served

A keke driver, Dayyabu Anwalu, has become a millionaire overnight. This was after the Federal High Court fined the Police Service Commission on his behalf.

The sum of GH₵50k was awarded to the driver as the court ordered for an immediate payment from the force’s account.

The man wins a case against the police and was given millions. Photo source: Abba Hakima

Source: Facebook

A good example of justice

The development was shared by a lawyer, Abba Hakima, on his Facebook page. The officers who were found guilty of maltreating Dayyabu are Abdullahi Duara, Khalifa, and former DPO of Kuntau Police Station, CSP Abdullahi.

The lawyer said he hopes that the justice the keke driver got would serve as a big lesson to other police officers.

See his post below:

Netizens hail lawyer

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 1,000 comments with more than 500 shares.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Aliyu Bala Aliyu said:

"Well done Barrister. More power to your elbow. May the fire that burns in you continue to flame. We need many more of your type."

Abdullateef Abubakar Jos said:

"May Almighty Allah reward you abundantly for this efforts."

Auwalu Khalil said:

"Thank God. Well done Bar. May God continue to help and uplift you."

Comr Nura Ado Tudun Wada said:

"Masha Allah, may Allah make this thing a source of wealth. And you Barrister may God continue to guide you."

Abul Aytam

"May God continue to bless your life and grant all your heart desires. God has willed it."

Muhammad Adamu Salihu

"Praise be to God. May God continue to establish truth and justice."

