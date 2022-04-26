Nyaho Nyaho-Tamekloe has made some critical comments about Nana Akufo-Addo's administration

In an interview, Nyaho-Tamekloe said the president was on the wrong path but people close to him are afraid to tell him

The founding member of the NPP also said Ghana is has become a police state under President Nana Akufo-Addo

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A founding member of the NPP, Nyaho Nyaho-Tamekloe, has said he is worried that people close to President Nana Akufo-Addo cannot tell him he is on the wrong path.

Mr Nyaho-Tamekloe said the country's state under the president, who he describes as a cherished long-time friend, saddens him.

The retired military captain and former sports administrator on Monday, April 25, that his friend's principles and character have changed since he assumed office as president.

Nyaho Nyaho-Tamekloe is a founding member of the NPP. Souce: Twitter/@Starr1035Fm

Source: Twitter

"At times, I sit down and ask myself, 'is it the same Nana Addo I know?' Because I can't believe it. What changed him is those who [are around] him.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"I can tell Nana Addo that he is going the wrong way. There is no one around him now who can tell him that. I know what I am telling you," he told host Brigette Otoo.

In his view, Ghana is currently a police state under Nana Akufo-Addo because free speech has become costly.

He cited reports of state-backed militias clamping down on dissenting voices under Akufo-Addo's administration to back his claim about the police state.

This is not the first critical comment about the stifling of free speech under the president.

In February, DW reported that journalists and civil society activists who speak out openly against the Ghana government quickly find themselves in court.

The report also noted that the recent spate of arrests and prosecutions has become a worry for many.

A global watchdog for free speech and media rights, Monitor, reported this year that press freedom violations in Ghana have surged under Akufo-Addo.

The report catalogued numerous instances where journalists are “journalists assaulted, detained, prosecuted.”

Charlotte Osei Rejects Proposal To Be Appointed Supreme Court Judge

Former Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei, has rejected a proposal to be appointed a judge of the Supreme Court in 2025.

Since her removal from office in 2018, the former Chairperson of Ghana’s election management body has pursued a series of private activities.

She currently hosts Business Compass (BC), a weekly business television show that seeks to nurture and coach small business owners.

Source: YEN.com.gh