The burial service for the late mum of actress Gloria Sarfo is underway at the Akyem Osiem Town Park

The late Madam Ophelia Yeboah passed on February 11, at age 66, and the actress broke the news on Instagram

Emotional scenes from the ongoing funeral in Abuakwa North Municipality in the Eastern Region have emerged

After weeks of heartbreak, actress Gloria Sarfo will finally lay her late mum to rest at the Akyem Osiem cemetery in Abuakwa North Municipality in the Eastern Region.

The pre-burial service for the late Madam Ophelia Yeboah is underway Saturday, April 30, at the Akyem Osiem Town Park.

She passed on February 11, at age 66, and the actress broke the news on Instagram. Gloria Sarfo did not reveal what caused her mother's death.

Photos of Madam Ophelia Yeboah and actress Gloria Sarfo. Source: UTV/Gloria Sarfo

Source: Instagram

Announcing mum's death

''Is this how it feels to lose your mother,” she had written. “Eiiiiiiiiii Awurade Nyame . God, I Prayed!!! I begged you to dave my mother!!!. I Prayed I Prayed I Prayed! WHY,'' she said.

Emotional scenes from the burial service have emerged on social media.

See the photos below:

Source: YEN.com.gh