John Mahama's aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has described the E-Levy as a useless tax that must remain on the country's books

She made the comments to refute claims by some NPP commentators that Mr Mahama's promise to scrap the tax if he wins power is a scam

Joyce Mogtari is convinced that her boss will fulfil the promise to repeal the E-Levy Act if he wins power in 2025

An aide to former President John Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has described the E-Levy as useless, vowing that her boss will surely scrap it if he becomes president again.

Contributing to a discussion on TV3 on Thursday, May 5, 2022, she described the tax as retrogressive and hence must not remain on Ghana’s books.

“This tax, the E-Levy tax, has been one of the most regressive, most criticised, and one of the most useless taxes ever,” she was quoted in a report by GhanaWeb.

She made the comments to dismiss comments by some officials of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are doubting John Mahama’s promise to scrap the tax.

