MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has accused the government of trying to hide details of a report into the alleged unlawful demolishing of the Bulgarian Embassy

Mr Ablakwa said Ghana risks further international disgrace over the matter because many countries were monitoring the issue

He accused the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government of being behind the latest demolishing of the Bulgarian Embassy and similar demolition in the past

Lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said Nana Akufo-Addo's government appears to be hiding a report into the demolishing of the Bulgarian Embassy like a nuclear code.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), MP for North Tongu, has revealed that the report put together by the Sole Inquirer, Justice Kwasi Anto Ofori-Atta (retired), is being shrouded in secrecy by the government.

Pictures of the demolished building was first published by Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. Source: Facebook/@okudzetoablakwa

The Sole Inquirer was tasked to investigate the circumstances surrounding the actual ownership of a parcel of land in dispute between the Bulgarian Embassy and a private developer on April 26, 2022.

In a Facebook post on Monday, May 9, 2022, Mr Ablakwa has alleged that “all we see is a grand scheme of apparent official cover-up and a sleazy agenda to shield the President’s appointee at the NDPC, ‘Demolishing Man’ Dr Yaw. Adu Ampomah.”

He fears that because the “diplomatic and international community” was following keenly following the matter, it would be bad for Ghana to mishandle it.

“The diplomatic and international community is following this sordid affair, most keenly — Ghana cannot afford another damning international verdict after the recent spate of grim global assessments,” he said.

Responding to the MP's allegations about attempts to hide the contents of the report, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Jinapor, has promised that the government will be handle the report with utmost transparency and integrity.

In March this year, Mr Ablakwa disclosed how persons close to the government of brazenly demolishing the Bulgarian Embassy in Ghana. Mr Ablakwa published photos and documents to back his allegation that the Bulgarian Embassy in Accra, located at Kakramadu Road, Plot No. 10, East Cantonments, has been completely razed to the ground unlawfully.

According to the ranking member on Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, the state-approved demolition was led by “armed rogue elements” with support from “deviant land guards and errant personnel allegedly from the Cantonments Police Station”.

