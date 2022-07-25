A leading member of the governing NPP, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has dismissed the importance of a ministerial reshuffle by President Nana Akufo-Addo

There have been calls for the president to change some of his non-performing appointees for some time now

However, in a Facebook post, Gabby said the reshuffle will not solve the problems causing Ghana's economic challenges

Gabby Otchere-Darko has trivialised calls for a ministerial reshuffle, claiming it will not solve the myriad of problems cited for Ghana’s economic challenges.

The leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says a change in the president’s appointments won’t end the Ukraine war, reduce inflation or make the cedi strong.

Government spokespersons named the war in Ukraine countless times as the cause of Ghana’s economic hardship, characterised by high inflation and the declining value of the cedi.

The comment on Facebook by the confidante and cousin of President Nana Akufo-Addo, nicknamed ‘prime minister’ because of his perceived influence in the government, was criticised in the comments section.

“It is as if a reshuffle will suddenly end the war in Ukraine, bring down inflation and make the cedi stronger than the dollar,” he posted.

Many trooped to the comment section of his post to criticise his view on the matter.

"It will, at least, get us a minister at the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection," Manasseh Azure Awuni pointed out.

Also, Vice President of think tank, IMANI Africa, put justified the importance of a reshuffle as follows:

A reshuffle will be useful even though it is too little too late at this time to prevent the mess we’re in. At least it will remove the constant vexation of seeing over 100 ministers running around when they’ve failed so badly.

It will be meaningful if it leads to the removal of all failed ministers and a reduction to 30 ministers. It will be most annoying if the failures remain after all the noise of reshuffle.

Don’t add insult to injury by doing something cosmetic. Clear the stable. At least save the state some money by removing the waste of over 100 ministers, and try to save whatever shred of faith is left.

And note.

The size and massive cost of government at every level and the crazy expansion of costs to the state from ill conceived programs and phantom entities (like MIIF and Keta Port) and other non performing establishments are our problem.

We were in a mess before Ukraine war or even Covid. So focus on the solving problems and avoid propaganda.

