Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has added John Mahama to the reasons Ghana is going to the IMF for the 18th time

The vice president said apart from the Ukraine war and the Covid-19 pandemic, Akufo-Addo's government had to deal with two problems the former president Mahama left behind

The first is the banking sector problems that needed a GH¢25 billion clean up and excess capacity payments to the tune of GH¢17 billion

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has added former President John Mahama's administration to the list of reasons Nana Akufo-Addo is going to the IMF for a bail out.

Speaking in Accra on Thursday, July 14, 2022, the vice president said apart from the global shocks caused by the Ukraine war and the Covid pandemic, there were two internal factors that has compelled to go the IMF.

He mentioned the banking sector crisis that he said started under Mr Mahama's administration and the huge excess capacity charges that he administration.

"In addition to COVID-19, there were two major items of expenditure that are critical to understanding the evolution of the fiscal deficit and the debt stock: the Banking Sector Clean up (GH¢ 25 billion) and the Energy Sector Excess Capacity payments (GH¢ 17 billion).

"The excess capacity payments of GH¢17 billion relate to a legacy of take or pay contracts that saddled our economy with annual excess capacity charges of close to $1 billion. These were basically contracts to supply energy to Ghana way in excess of our requirements, but we were obligated to pay for the power whether we use it or not," he said.

He said the Nana Akufo-Addo government's hands were tied because not keeping up with the excess capacity payments would have meant throwing the country back into a new bout of electricity supply crisis or dumsor.

The banking sector crisis was blamed on poor supervision by regulatory authorities under the previous government under Mr Mahama. The former president also signed the power agreements Bawumia has called excess capacity charges.

He made the comments during the official launch of a collaboration between Accra Business School and South East Technological Institute Ireland.

