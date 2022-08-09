Political scientist Dr Richard Amoako Baah has proposed that Nana Akufo-Addo does not want to remove nonperforming appointees because his government is hiding secrets

The pro NPP academic said the president is afraid new ministers might uncover rot and expose the administration

His comments follow a vehement refusal by president Akufo-Addo to heed to calls for a ministerial reshuffle

A respected political scientist and a member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Richard Amoako Baah, has said Nana Akufo-Addo is reluctant to reshuffle his ministers because of secrets in his government.

The former senior lecturer at the Kumasi-based Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) said the president is most likely afraid new appointees may expose hidden secrets.

He made the comments on Top Story, a current affairs programme on Joy News, on Monday, August 8, 2022.

“Any government that finds it distasteful to reshuffle ministers has too many secrets and this is why they don’t want new eyes and new ears. Because the same ones who are there play the game and let’s keep it going, that is part of the equation,” the outspoken academic said.

His comments follow the president’s refusal to heed calls to reshuffle his ministers because some of them were not delivering on their mandates.

Nana Akufo-Addo said he would not change his appointees because they were delivering to his expectations.

He also said the calls for a reshuffle could be masterminded by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to destabilise his administration.

