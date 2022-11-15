The Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has revealed he does not own a car

This comes after he earlier engaged in a banter with a fuel station attendant after he learnt of fuel price increments

The NPP MP, who is the co-chair of the ad-hoc parliamentary committee set up to investigate the minority's censure motion, made this known when the committee began its public hearings today

Kobina Tahir Hammond, the Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa, has shockingly revealed he does not own a car, so he is unaware of the current fuel price increments.

Fuel Price Increments: I Almost Fought A Fuel Attendant - KT Hammond

This u-turn from the NPP MP comes days after he (KT) disclosed that he almost engaged in fisticuffs with a fuel attendant at a fuel station over the situation.

I Don't Buy Fuel Because I Don't Own A Car - KT Hammond

The MP, who is the co-chair of the ad-hoc parliamentary committee tasked to investigate the allegations of financial impropriety levelled against the Finance Minister, made this known in his preliminary remarks as the committee began its public hearings.

In a sharp rebuttal to the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu's commentary on the recent fuel price hikes, KT Hammond said he's not aware of such as he hasn't been buying fuel.

"I don't buy fuel, I don't have a car so I don't buy fuel."

Fuel Price: KT Hammond Narrates Near Fight At Filling Station Over “Exorbitant” Petrol And Diesel Price Hikes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that KT Hammond had blamed oil marketing companies for the current rampant and astronomical increases in fuel prices in Ghana.

According to him, he almost threw punches at a fuel station over the situation.

During an interview, he told Accra-based Joy News that while the global petroleum market has been destabilised in Ghana, the OMCs and bulk distributors are trying to cheat the system and make abnormal profits. He said fuel price volatility has hit across the globe, but something does not add up for Ghana’s situation.

