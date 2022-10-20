Experienced politician Nii Armah Ashitey has joined the race for NDC chairmanship position

He has vowed to beat both Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Johnson Asiedu Nketia to the top position

Nii Armah Ashitey has blamed both men for the defeat of the party during the 2016 and 2020 elections

The race for the chairman for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has intensified as a stalwart of the party, Nii Armah Ashitey, joins the contest.

Mr Ashitey on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, officially declared his intention to contest the party's National Chairman position when nominations are opened.

Speaking on Obonu TV's Agoo Morning Show Nii Armah Ashitey called on the people of the Greater Accra Region, the Ga Dangbe, to convey his message to all their families and friends.

Nii Armah Ashitey (R) says he can deliver election 2024 victory for the NDC. Source: UGC.

He said he is committed to the cause of the NDC agenda to win election 2024.

“As a royal from Teshie, I respect the protocols hence the need to communicate my intentions first in my mother tongue," he said.

Nii Armah Ashitey praised the NDC grassroots and executives for their dedicated works for the party in the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

He, however, blamed the leadership of the party mainly the General Secretary and Chairman for not being vigilant enough in the collation and counting during the election.

Incumbent national chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, is already facing a stiff competition from Johnson Asiedu Nketia. Mr Nketia is ditching his General Secretary position for the chairmanship position.

Nii Armah Ashitey is an experienced politician and lawyer.

He was the Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey and is also the former Minister for Employment and Labour Relations.

The NDC has scheduled its national executives elections for December 17, 2022.

