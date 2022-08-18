Two of Alan Kyerematen's backers have landed in trouble for comments deemed to have breached the party's code of conduct

Hopeson Adorye and Vincent Assafuah have been hauled before the NPP National Complaints Committee for open support for Mr Kyerematen

The party said it is seeking to prevent unnecessary tension ahead of the party's presidential primaries next year

Two members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and known supporters of Alan Kyerematen's presidential bid, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye and Vincent Assafuah, have been hauled before the party's complaints committee.

Mr Adorye, a failed Parliamentary Candidate for the Kpone-Katamanso, and Mr Assafuah, NPP MP for Tafo Pankrono, have been cited for making inappropriate statements to advance the interest of Mr Kyerematen.

Mr Kyerematen and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia are seen by political pundits as the main contenders in the upcoming tussle to elect a presidential candidate for the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

L-R: Hopeson Adorye, Vincent Assafuah and Alan Kyerematen Kyerematen. Source: UGC.

In a statement released on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, explained that Mr Assafuah passed some comments during a radio discussion that sought to advance Mr Kyerematen's presidential bid unfairly.

"Despite a prompt from the host of the show that his declaration for support for a presidential hopeful violated the Party's Code of Conduct for presidential and parliamentary primaries, Hon Assafuah blatantly maintained his position," the statement said.

The statement explained that during a health walk organised to rally support for Mr Kyerematen's presidential bid on August 13, 2022, Mr Adorye breached the party's code of conduct when he "sought to divide the party front."

"It is worthy to note that the walk was held few days after the General Secretary had issued a press statement to caution all party members and executives to refrain from acts that breach the Code of Conduct for presidential and parliamentary primaries," the statement explained further.

The statement announced that the decision to drag the two pro-Alan supporters to the Complaints Committee of the party was not intended to aid the electoral advantage of any candidate.

It is, according to the statement, "to prevent tensions that often arise in the lead up to presidential and parliamentary primaries and secure a united Party front for the 2024 general elections."

