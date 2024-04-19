Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah has stressed his partisan neutrality ahead of the 2024 elections in December

Owusu-Bempah said any political comments he makes are because they are inspired by God

Owusu-Bempah further said he would not be speaking on the outcome of the 2024 polls

Glorious Word Power Ministries International pastor Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah has stressed that he has no political affiliations despite the perception he is aligned with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Owusu-Bempah said any political comments he has made have been aligned with God's will.

Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah (L).

Speaking on Okay FM, he said prophecies in a political party's favour have no relation to his political affiliations.

"Some have tagged me as an NPP pastor, I am not... Just because a pastor releases a prophecy that does not go in your party's favour; that doesn't mean he hates you."

He stressed that he did not hate the NPP or the NDC. Owusu-Bempah further said he would not be speaking on the outcome of the 2024 polls.

"I will meet with whoever will win the polls, if they listen to directions that I will give, they will be victorious," he added.

Earlier prophecy from the preacher

Owusu-Bempah made some spiritual revelations about the NPP ahead of the 2024 elections.

The Glorious Word Power Miracle International founder said the NPP needed to take spiritual directions seriously.

On November 19, 2023, he recounted a dream where some divine elements imprisoned an elephant.

Owusu-Bempah was also sceptical of the NPP's flagbearer choice.

Owusu Bempah said although the NPP has elected Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer, he has not been confirmed in the realms of the spirit.

He also prophesied that the incoming president of Ghana would soon grace his pulpit with a testimony.

UK firms predict victory for Mahama

YEN.com.gh reported that two UK research firms have predicted election victory for National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Dramani Mahama in 2024.

These predictions favouring Mahama came from the Economist Intelligence Unit and Fitch Solutions.

The Economist Intelligence Unit said declining living standards, limited job opportunities, and poor public services will drive Mahama's victory.

Fitch Solutions said former President Mahama is expected to win the swing regions by nearly 48 percent.

