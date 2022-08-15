Personnel of the Nation Builders Corps have threatened to work against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential ambitions

The NaBCo personnel say the vice president should ensure their unpaid allowances, which span several months are paid

The personnel have also scheduled a street protest on August 18, 2022 over their delayed allowances

The leadership of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) has warned Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia that he would lose the governing party’s presidential primaries if their allowances are not paid.

National President of NaBCo Trainees, Dennis Opoku Katakyie, said Dr Bawumia forget his quest to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 20204 elections if he fails to ensure the payment of their outstanding allowances of the trainees.

Dr Bawumia is credited as the mastermind of the paid NaBCo programme that trains undergraduates in various modules. Beneficiaries of the employment initiative are paid up to GH¢700 as monthly allowance, but for over seven months, they have been agitating over their unpaid allowances.

Speaking on Oyerepa FM’s/TV news analysis show ‘Ghana Te sen’, Dennis Opoku Katakyie questioned why the vice president would sit unconcerned while the NaBCo Secretariat is within his office.

“My message is very simple. NaBCo was cooked at the office of the Vice President. On November 15, 2021, Dr Bawumia and the Chief of Staff, Frama Opare directed us to remain at the post for permanent employment.

“At the end of the day, for the past 10 months haven’t you paid yourself Mr. Vice President, Madam Freeman haven’t you paid yourself? What are you telling me to convince me that I should have trust in you and vote for you, what credibility do you have as a vice president. We are unable to pay our rent, feeding has become a problem and you don’t care. You want to be the President and you are treating the youth like this, where is your credibility?” Katakyie quizzed.

The disgruntled National President said many NaBCo personnel feel pained because although they campaigned for the re-election of President Nana Akufo-Addo in 2020, they have since been sidelined.

“I led the NaBCo trainees to campaign for Akufo-Addo in 2020. We are part of the victory of the second term of the President Nana Akufo-Addo so he should know how to treat us,” he bragged on the current affairs show hosted by Kwasi Parker Wilson.

Dennis Okatakyie announced that trainees intend to picket at the Black Star Square on August 18, 2022, to demand the payments of their allowances.

According to him, trainees from across the country should make their way to Accra on the scheduled date and ensure that the injustice meted to them will be rectified.

He vowed that the trainees would not leave the Black Star Square until something was done about their allowances.

NABCo: Finance Minister Announces End To Employment Initiative On September 2022

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a previous report that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has announced that the NaBCo programme will end on September 1, 2022, after a shaky four-year run.

Delivering the 2022 midyear budget review on Monday, July 25, 2022, the minister revealed that the youth employment initiative has engaged 100,000 young graduates and prepared many of them for the world of work.

“So far we have invested approximately GH¢2.2 billion. As they exit, the current cohort on the programme are encouraged to take advantage of the YouStart initiative and other existing programmes in our drive to Build an Entrepreneurial Nation,” the minister told Parliament.

