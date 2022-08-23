Incumbent Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has said he is confident of retaining the slot even Asiedu Nketia contests him

Asiedu Nketia, the current secretary of the party, is rumoured to be eyeing the NDC Chairmanship position but has yet to confirm the reports

The NDC will hold internal party elections later this year to elect national executives ahead of a face-off with the governing NPP in 2024

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia is rumoured to be lacing his boots to contest as party Chairman, but the incumbent is confident of beating him hands down.

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo said he is confident of retaining his seat even against Mr Asiedu Nketia, who enjoys grassroots support as a witty and smart politician.

Mr Ofosu Ampofo , August 23, 2022, that he is not worried by the rumours about Asiedu Nketia’s plans for his seat because he is confident delegates of the party will renew his mandate.

Asiedu Nketia (L) and Ofosu Ampofo. Source: UGC/@manuelphotography_official, @jdmahama

Source: UGC

He said party delegates approve of his sterling performance as chairman in the last four years.

“I know everyone has a talent in the party, and my talent is that I am a party builder. I build the youth and give them the opportunity to rise through the party ranks.

“The party is experience transformation and revolution under my leadership. Let me say that I will defend my title and retain my seat. In spite of whoever comes up against me I will defend and retain my seat,” Oyerepa TV’s Kwesi Parker-Wilson.

Mr Ofosu Ampofo, a former local government minister, advised against divisive statements by party members. He said unity within the party would cushion the NDC in its quest to win victory from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“What we need now as a party is not flexing of muscles. I am not saying that competition is not good, but we must tread cautiously and protect the unity and cohesiveness of the party.

“When you are in opposition and you don’t have money, what you need is unity and unity is strength,” he admonished.

NDC is readying for its national executives election in November 2022 as the party hopes to beat the NPP during the 2024 general elections.

Source: YEN.com.gh