Former Rector of Ghana Institute of Public Administration (GIMPA) Prof Stephen Adei has asked the president to address the nation about the country's economic hardship

He said just like Nana Akufo-Addo did during the Covid-19 pandemic, he must tell the nation plans to solve the economic challenges

Ghana's economy has been battling challenges such as high inflation, depreciating cedi and rising unemployment

Economist Professor Stephen Adei has advised President Nana Akufo-Addo to speak to the nation about the economic challenges, as he did during the Covid-19 crisis.

The respected educationist and former board chair of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) said the severity of the current economic hardship on citizens demands such a national address.

Speaking on the current affairs programme, Upfront, on Joy News, Prof Adei, former rector of GIMPA, urged the president to be clear and concise in telling Ghanaians how he and his ministers intend to lift the country out of the debilitating economic conundrum.

“We just went through one crisis, Covid-19, the very week spoke to the nation. And every Sunday at 8 o’clock there was a statement by the president. So since things are still not good, please join us, support us,” Prof Adei said.

Ghana's economy is facing severe challenges such as high inflation, depreciating cedi and rising unemployment.

While his administration has blamed the Russia-Ukraine war, Covid-19 and the banking sector clean-up for the country's current woes, analysts disagree.

Some academics and opposition NDC members have blamed unprecedented borrowing, corruption and economic mismanagement for the economic hardship.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that Economics Professor John Gatsi has said Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is the leading cause of Ghana’s economic challenges.

Prof Gatsi said the rate of borrowing by the finance minister remains a significant problem for the country.

“He has been managing the economy since 2017, and cumulatively, his policy in terms of fiscal management has actually created a huge problem for this country.

“And that I do not think that he himself is not aware. He is the one who presents the kind of borrowing that we need to do and that borrowing has created problems for the country. Therefore, we cannot blame any other person than the finance minister,” Prof Gatsi said.

