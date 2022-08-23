President Nana Akufo-Addo has promised that the governing NPP will retain the presidency despite the economic challenges

The president urged the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stop celebrating ahead of the next presidential election because of the current economic challenges

He told a radio station in the Upper West Region that he does not back any presidential aspirant to lead the governing NPP

He said he was hopeful that NPP delegates will select someone to unite the party after internal elections next year

President Nana Akufo-Addo has cautioned the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) against thinking that the 2024 presidential election will go in their favour.

He said despite the economic difficulties, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) would win the upcoming elections because he would ensure that.

“I know that there are people, especially the National Democratic Congress, who have begun to celebrate already because of the difficulties of the country.

“One swallow does not make a summer. Tell them…They have been writing me off all my political career. ‘I could never make it’; ‘I couldn’t win’. I have won twice and I am going to win again for the party in December 2024,” the president promised.

He made the comments on Monday, August 22, 2022, on Nandom Radio in the Upper West Region as part of his tour of the region.

The president said, contrary to claims by some people, he did not have a favourite candidate to lead the party. However, he said the governing party needs a candidate that can bring unity to beat the NDC in 2024.

“The only time that preference will be shown is when I go to vote. But until then I have no preference. My attitude, is a simple one: just create the condition for a fair process. One that will…unite the party [after internal elections],” said Akufo-Addo.

